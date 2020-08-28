Mets & Marlins Walk Off Field in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting (Video)
Friday, 28 August 2020 () The New York Mets and the Miami Marlins didn’t play their scheduled game on Thursday (August 27) as the players all walked off the field in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake. The NBA, WNBA, MLS, and several other MLB teams decided not to play their games on Thursday out of solidarity with the [...]
Bay Area sports teams cancelled their games Wednesday in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake. Dennis O'Donnell has more about the stoppage and Maria Medina talks about the long tradition of protest in sports.