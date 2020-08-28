Global  
 

Mets & Marlins Walk Off Field in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
The New York Mets and the Miami Marlins didn’t play their scheduled game on Thursday (August 27) as the players all walked off the field in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake. The NBA, WNBA, MLS, and several other MLB teams decided not to play their games on Thursday out of solidarity with the [...]
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Bay Area Pro-Sports Teams Boycott In Protest Of Jacob Blake Shooting In Wisconsin

Bay Area Pro-Sports Teams Boycott In Protest Of Jacob Blake Shooting In Wisconsin 04:46

 Bay Area sports teams cancelled their games Wednesday in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake. Dennis O'Donnell has more about the stoppage and Maria Medina talks about the long tradition of protest in sports.

