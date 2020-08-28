𝓈 RT @aileenwthenews: The Miami Marlins and the New York Mets take a moment of silence and then walk off the field leaving behind only a Blac… 26 seconds ago Benton M Lively PHD RT @ChuckCallesto: Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Mets, Marlins players walk off Citi Field in protest 2 minutes ago GoldiGlocks🖤™️ RT @ShawnG927: Today’s reminder that Major League Baseball ⚾️ also ruined itself, as the Mets and Marlins were about to play ball, but NO!… 2 minutes ago Melissa RT @thehill: WATCH: Mets, Marlins walk off the field after moment of silence https://t.co/mTXbGgEdEt https://t.co/iadiknOQfi 2 minutes ago Nyoka Gregory Beauty 🙏🏾 New York Mets and Miami Marlins walk off the field, leave Black Lives Matter shirt on home plate https://t.co/JKgoukXKJS 3 minutes ago Eric Cooper RT @JimmyTraina: Mets and Marlins walk off field after moment of silence. Leave “Black Lives Matter” shirt on home plate. https://t.co/hxRt… 3 minutes ago Norbert Müller Mets & Marlins Walk Off Field in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting (Video): The New York Mets and the Miami Marlins d… https://t.co/AszTaY1dHc 4 minutes ago Tonii Christopher RT @jessiejones187: New York Mets and Miami Marlins walk off the field, leave Black Lives Matter shirt on home plate https://t.co/3o28PzXY… 6 minutes ago