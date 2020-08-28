Melania Trump's Reaction to Ivanka at RNC 2020 Is Going Viral - Watch the Video! Friday, 28 August 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

A brief moment that happened between Melania Trump and her step-daughter Ivanka Trump while on stage at the 2020 Republican National Convention is going viral. Everyone is pointing out Melania‘s facial expression after Ivanka walked past her on stage at the event on Thursday night (August 27) on the South Lawn at the White House [...] 👓 View full article

