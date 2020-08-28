Global  
 

The Weeknd & Calvin Harris Team Up for Hot New Song 'Over Now' - Listen Now!

Just Jared Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
The Weeknd and Calvin Harris have a new song out! The guys have teamed up for the hot, new track titled “Over Now,” along with the trippy music video to go with it. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd On the track, The Weeknd sings to an old girlfriend, reminding her that [...]
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: First Stream (08/28/20): New Music From Blackpink, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Katy Perry & Calvin Harris | Billboard

First Stream (08/28/20): New Music From Blackpink, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Katy Perry & Calvin Harris | Billboard 02:31

 Blackpink & Selena Gomez finally deliver their highly-anticipated collab "Ice Cream," Katy Perry drops her new album “Smile” and The Weeknd & Calvin Harris give fans a groovy new bop. This is Billboard's First Stream with all the latest music drops.

Calvin Harris and The Weeknd Team Up for New Song "Over Now"--Listen

 Did someone say new music?! Calvin Harris and The Weeknd are here to save the day. On Aug. 28, the duo dropped their first ever collaboration for the song "Over...
E! Online


