Sushmita Sen on daughter Alisah's 11th birthday: You're magical, my little angel

Mid-Day Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Sushmita Sen has two daugters, Renee and Alisah, and today it's Alisah's 11th birthday. The former Miss Universe couldn't contain her excitement and happiness on her little one's birthday, and so took to Instagram to share a few precious photos from her family album.

Sharing the photos, Sush wrote, "Happy Birthday love of my...
0
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sushmita Sen pens cute birthday note for daughter Alisah

Sushmita Sen pens cute birthday note for daughter Alisah 00:57

 Actress Sushmita Sen has penned a cute birthday note for her younger daughter Alisah, who turned 11 on Friday.

