Sushmita Sen on daughter Alisah's 11th birthday: You're magical, my little angel
Friday, 28 August 2020 () Sushmita Sen has two daugters, Renee and Alisah, and today it's Alisah's 11th birthday. The former Miss Universe couldn't contain her excitement and happiness on her little one's birthday, and so took to Instagram to share a few precious photos from her family album.
Sharing the photos, Sush wrote, "Happy Birthday love of my...
This little girl was celebrating her birthday at home. Her mom lit the sparklers on her birthday cake. However, the sparks flew on to the decorations, setting them ablaze. The fire spread quickly and..