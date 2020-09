'Star Trek' Actor William Shatner To Release Blues Album Friday, 28 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Shatner will be collaborating with a bevy of guests on his new album, titled The Blues. Among guest artists are Canned Heat, Brad Paisley, Sonny Landreth, Pat Travers, Albert Lee, and more. 👓 View full article

