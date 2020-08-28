Global  
 

Lady Gaga Reveals the Song That Was Supposed to Be the 'Artpop' Lead Single!

Friday, 28 August 2020
Lady Gaga is revealing some new information about her album, ARTPOP! The 34-year-old “Stupid Love” singer opened up on her GAGA RADIO on Apple Music on Friday (August 28). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga During the episode, Gaga revealed that there was almost another song from the album that would have [...]
News video: Lady Gaga rules MTV Video Music Awards

Lady Gaga rules MTV Video Music Awards 00:46

 Lady Gaga was crowned the big winner at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, taking home five top prizes, including Artist of the Year.

