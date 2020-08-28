Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Emilia Clarke: The male Game of Thrones stars got 'cooling systems' in costumes
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Emilia Clarke: The male Game of Thrones stars got 'cooling systems' in costumes
Friday, 28 August 2020 (
4 days ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Video Credit:
Bang Media
- Published
4 days ago
Emilia Clarke claims only male Game of Thrones stars got 'cooling systems' in costumes
01:18
Emilia Clarke says the male cast members got "cooling systems" for their costumes on 'Game of Thrones' - whilst the women were left without.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Italy
Kristie Ahn
Grand Slam
Serena Williams
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Joe Biden
Amazon
Democratic Party
Wisconsin
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Coronavirus
Charlie Hebdo
Tropical Storm Nana
Education
Erick Morillo
Princess Diana
WORTH WATCHING
Court blocks release of Trump's tax returns to DA
Italy's federation says Serie A to start on September 19: Ansa
Wisconsin Governor Urges Trump To ‘Reconsider’ Visit To Kenosha
Biden attacks Trump for 'fomenting violence'