Emilia Clarke: The male Game of Thrones stars got 'cooling systems' in costumes

ContactMusic Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
News video: Emilia Clarke claims only male Game of Thrones stars got 'cooling systems' in costumes

Emilia Clarke claims only male Game of Thrones stars got 'cooling systems' in costumes 01:18

 Emilia Clarke says the male cast members got "cooling systems" for their costumes on 'Game of Thrones' - whilst the women were left without.

