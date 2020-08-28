MEET THE TIMES 50 MOST DESIRABLE WOMEN 2019
Friday, 28 August 2020 (
1 week ago) The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2019 list is India’s pick of the most gorgeous women, including fresh faces and young talent
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Dangerous times call for dangerous women | Pat Mitchell
Pat Mitchell has nothing left to prove and much less to lose -- she's become a "dangerous woman." Not dangerous as in feared, she says, but fearless: a force to be reckoned with. In this powerful call..
Credit: TED Duration: 17:14 Published 1 week ago
The World That We Knew by Alice Hoffman
This instant New York Times bestseller and longlist recipient for the 2020 Andrew Carnegie Medal takes place in 1941, during humanity's darkest hour, and follows three unforgettable young women who..
Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 00:15 Published 2 weeks ago
The ‘Challenge Accepted’ Selfie Trend: Explained
The ‘Challenge Accepted’ Selfie Trend: Explained For the past couple of days, women have been sharing black-and-white selfies with the caption, “Challenge Accepted.” While some claim it’s a..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09 Published on July 29, 2020
Tweets about this