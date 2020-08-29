Chadwick Boseman Married Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Before He Passed Away
Saturday, 29 August 2020 () Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43 and in the statement released by his team, it was confirmed that his “wife” was by his side when he passed away. While we knew that the Black Panther actor had been dating Taylor Simone Ledward for years, it was never reported that they got married. [...]
Tributes have been paid to actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playingsuperhero Black Panther, following his death at the age of 43 after a battlewith cancer. In an announcement that stunned Hollywood, Boseman’s family saidhe had been diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago and died...
Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43 following afour-year battle with colon cancer, his family said in a statement. TheHollywood star died at home with his wife and family by..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31Published