Chadwick Boseman Married Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Before He Passed Away

Just Jared Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43 and in the statement released by his team, it was confirmed that his “wife” was by his side when he passed away. While we knew that the Black Panther actor had been dating Taylor Simone Ledward for years, it was never reported that they got married. [...]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tributes paid to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman following death aged 43

Tributes paid to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman following death aged 43 01:30

 Tributes have been paid to actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playingsuperhero Black Panther, following his death at the age of 43 after a battlewith cancer. In an announcement that stunned Hollywood, Boseman’s family saidhe had been diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago and died...

