Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tiger Shroff shares how he spent 'post Baaghi 3 shoot days'

Mid-Day Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Actor Tiger Shroff on Friday shared a glimpse to his fans showcasing how went through a recovery treatment after the 'Baaghi 3' shooting. The 'Heropanti' actor posted to Instagram a video wherein the actor is seen shirtless as he enters into a capsule-like machine where he is seen resting. In the video, Shroff is seen resting in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Tiger Shroff attempts deadlifts with 220 kilos of weight

Tiger Shroff attempts deadlifts with 220 kilos of weight 01:06

 Action star Tiger Shroff has left his fans in awe by lifting a whopping 220 kilos of weight. #TigerShroff #Baaghi

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

B-town stars spotted donning masks in Mumbai [Video]

B-town stars spotted donning masks in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was spotted outside Avidesh Studio in Mumbai's Juhu area on August 13. He was snapped wearing black hoodie with surgical face mask. Tiger will be next seen in 'Heropanti 2'..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this