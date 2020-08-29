Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"The Doorman" - cast: Jean Reno, Ruby Rose, Rupert Evans, Katie Holmes, Louis Mandylor, David Sakurai, Aksel Hennie, Julian Feder, Hideaki Ito

AceShowbiz Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
The Doorman - cast: Jean Reno, Ruby Rose, Rupert Evans, Katie Holmes, Louis Mandylor, David Sakurai, Aksel Hennie, Julian Feder, Hideaki Ito*Release date :* October 09, 2020
*Synopsis :* A heist to steal priceless art from decades ago; a prestigious building housing New York's elite over countless years; and ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Doorman Movie - Ruby Rose, Jean Reno, Louis Mandylor

The Doorman Movie - Ruby Rose, Jean Reno, Louis Mandylor 02:15

 Plot synopsis: A woman returns from combat and befriends a family in NYC, a gang of thieves plot to take the family's valuables, she is all that stands between them and their lives. US Release Date: October 9, 2020 Starring: Ruby Rose, Jean Reno, Louis Mandylor Directed By: Ryûhei Kitamura

You Might Like


Tweets about this