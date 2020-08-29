"The Doorman" - cast: Jean Reno, Ruby Rose, Rupert Evans, Katie Holmes, Louis Mandylor, David Sakurai, Aksel Hennie, Julian Feder, Hideaki Ito Saturday, 29 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

*Release date :* October 09, 2020

*Release date :* October 09, 2020

*Synopsis :* A heist to steal priceless art from decades ago; a prestigious building housing New York's elite over countless years; and ...

The Doorman Movie - Ruby Rose, Jean Reno, Louis Mandylor

Plot synopsis: A woman returns from combat and befriends a family in NYC, a gang of thieves plot to take the family's valuables, she is all that stands between them and their lives. US Release Date: October 9, 2020 Starring: Ruby Rose, Jean Reno, Louis Mandylor Directed By: Ryûhei Kitamura

