Denzel Washington, Who Helped Pay for Chadwick Boseman's Acting Classes, Remembers Him as a "Gentle Soul"

E! Online Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Denzel Washington is remembering Chadwick Boseman. Following tragic news that the 43-year-old Black Panther star lost a battle with colon cancer this week, Washington is honoring the late...
Denzel Washington's Link to Boseman Began With Quiet Gift

 For Denzel Washington, the death of actor Chadwick Boseman was personal.Washington called Boseman a "gentle soul" in a fond remembrance more than two decades...
