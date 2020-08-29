Denzel Washington, Who Helped Pay for Chadwick Boseman's Acting Classes, Remembers Him as a "Gentle Soul"
Saturday, 29 August 2020 () Denzel Washington is remembering Chadwick Boseman. Following tragic news that the 43-year-old Black Panther star lost a battle with colon cancer this week, Washington is honoring the late...
On Friday, actor Chadwick Boseman died of cancer.
The tributes from Hollywood luminaries are pouring in.
Lena Waithe "Gutted at the loss of you. We needed you now more than ever. I loved you, man. We all did. You will be missed."
Sterling K. Brown "I don't have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank...