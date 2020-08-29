Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will 'Black Panther 2' Still Happen Without Chadwick Boseman? Fans Don't Want Him Recast

Just Jared Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Chadwick Boseman signed on to star in a sequel to Black Panther before his tragic death and fans are wondering if the movie will still happen. While the movie already has a release date of May 6, 2022, production had not yet begun on the movie and it’s currently unclear what will happen with the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman Dies At 43 Of Colon Cancer

'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman Dies At 43 Of Colon Cancer 00:36

 "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman has died.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Flags Fly At Half Staff In South Carolina For Black Panther Actor Boseman [Video]

Flags Fly At Half Staff In South Carolina For Black Panther Actor Boseman

The popular Hollywood actor died over the weekend following a long battle with colon cancer. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:00Published
What Was Made Chadwick Boseman So Special [Video]

What Was Made Chadwick Boseman So Special

On Friday, Hollywood lost an icon in the making: Chadwick Boseman, age 43. CNN's Brian Lowry wrote a touching piece about the unique quality Boseman had that made him special. Lowry argues that Boseman..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:47Published
Beloved actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 [Video]

Beloved actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

Beloved actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Black Panther fame Chadwick Boseman passes away of colon cancer at the age of 43

 The big C has once again grabbed the life of a talented actor. Chadwick Boseman, who gave us all films like Black Panther, 21 Bridges, Get On Up, 42, and many...
Mid-Day

Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Panther, dies at 43 after four year battle with cancer

Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Panther, dies at 43 after four year battle with cancer Steve Granitz/WireImage Actor Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 after battling colon cancer for four years, according to a statement posted on his Twitter...
The Verge Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSBSBBC NewsFOXNews.comNYTimes.comMashable

Stunned Hollywood pays tribute to Marvel star Chadwick Boseman

 Tributes have poured in for Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, following his death at the age of 43.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •IndiaTimesCBS NewsNewsy

Tweets about this

kyrablvck

KB Them kids don’t even know who Chadwick is.. They just know black panther. Black panther is not dead. He’s a charact… https://t.co/zrWPvjzpYZ 6 minutes ago

zombiesbnvnd

Jass 💜💙📌 RT @cceewweed: Thank you @chadwickboseman for being a good example of a fighter~ Thank you for being part of the MCU world and Black Panthe… 20 minutes ago

rachelvpb_

Rachel ✨ RT @Baldartist_: I will never forget the wave of emotions that came over me the first time I saw Black Panther...What it meant/still means… 39 minutes ago

RyanHTSheppard

Ryan Sheppard RT @ManaByte: Regardless of what news drops over the next couple of days, MCU Cosmic will be dark in mourning for Chadwick. Updates will r… 45 minutes ago

oswinisborn

𝒋𝒂𝒊 | ᴍᴀʟᴀʏᴀɴɢᴘᴀᴍᴀᴍᴀʜᴀʏᴀɢ i still believe black panther will be the only marvel film that shall stand the test of time. argue with wall. 1 hour ago

still_liberal

Nancy Shileny RT @alexweprin: Inbox: ABC will air Black Panther commercial free tonight, to be followed by an ABC News special celebrating the life of Ch… 1 hour ago

feed_gift

Gift-Feed RT @BarbaraGreco4: Chadwick Boseman tribute will air Sunday night on ABC after 'Black Panther' https://t.co/lA2MFRVtW6 Tonight ABC is sho… 2 hours ago

BarbaraGreco4

Barbara Greco Chadwick Boseman tribute will air Sunday night on ABC after 'Black Panther' https://t.co/lA2MFRVtW6 Tonight ABC i… https://t.co/DqOb6CWc5c 2 hours ago