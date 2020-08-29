Will 'Black Panther 2' Still Happen Without Chadwick Boseman? Fans Don't Want Him Recast
Saturday, 29 August 2020 () Chadwick Boseman signed on to star in a sequel to Black Panther before his tragic death and fans are wondering if the movie will still happen. While the movie already has a release date of May 6, 2022, production had not yet begun on the movie and it’s currently unclear what will happen with the [...]
On Friday, Hollywood lost an icon in the making: Chadwick Boseman, age 43. CNN's Brian Lowry wrote a touching piece about the unique quality Boseman had that made him special. Lowry argues that Boseman..
