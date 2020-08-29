Will 'Black Panther 2' Still Happen Without Chadwick Boseman? Fans Don't Want Him Recast

KB Them kids don’t even know who Chadwick is.. They just know black panther. Black panther is not dead. He’s a charact… https://t.co/zrWPvjzpYZ 6 minutes ago Jass 💜💙📌 RT @cceewweed: Thank you @chadwickboseman for being a good example of a fighter~ Thank you for being part of the MCU world and Black Panthe… 20 minutes ago Rachel ✨ RT @Baldartist_: I will never forget the wave of emotions that came over me the first time I saw Black Panther...What it meant/still means… 39 minutes ago Ryan Sheppard RT @ManaByte: Regardless of what news drops over the next couple of days, MCU Cosmic will be dark in mourning for Chadwick. Updates will r… 45 minutes ago 𝒋𝒂𝒊 | ᴍᴀʟᴀʏᴀɴɢᴘᴀᴍᴀᴍᴀʜᴀʏᴀɢ i still believe black panther will be the only marvel film that shall stand the test of time. argue with wall. 1 hour ago Nancy Shileny RT @alexweprin: Inbox: ABC will air Black Panther commercial free tonight, to be followed by an ABC News special celebrating the life of Ch… 1 hour ago Gift-Feed RT @BarbaraGreco4: Chadwick Boseman tribute will air Sunday night on ABC after 'Black Panther' https://t.co/lA2MFRVtW6 Tonight ABC is sho… 2 hours ago Barbara Greco Chadwick Boseman tribute will air Sunday night on ABC after 'Black Panther' https://t.co/lA2MFRVtW6 Tonight ABC i… https://t.co/DqOb6CWc5c 2 hours ago