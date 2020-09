Jesse Metcalfe Is Reportedly Joining the 'Dancing With the Stars' Cast for Season 29 Saturday, 29 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Jesse Metcalfe is the latest star who has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming 29th season of Dancing With the Stars! The 41-year-old actor is best known for his work on the show Desperate Housewives and for his movie John Tucker Must Die. In a new interview that Jesse gave last week, he opened [...] 👓 View full article