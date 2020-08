'Cinderella' Co-Stars Lily James & Richard Madden Reunite in Scotland! Saturday, 29 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Cinderella co-stars Richard Madden and Lily James are still close friends and we love to see it! The two actors played the roles of Cinderella and the Prince in Disney’s live-action remake of Cinderella, which was released back in 2015. The movie was a big hit at the time and grossed $542 million worldwide on [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this