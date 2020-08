In the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death, Netflix has delayed Monday's virtual preview for its upcoming drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Deadline and Variety...

Chadwick Boseman's Final Movie Was Going to Be Previewed on Monday, But Netflix Just Canceled the Event The final movie that Chadwick Boseman completed before his tragic death is the film adaptation of the classic August Wilson play Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom....

Just Jared 2 days ago