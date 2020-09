Monica Discusses Former Feud with Brandy Ahead of Their 'Verzuz' Battle Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Monica and Brandy are getting ready to reunite! The singers, who teamed up for the iconic “The Boy Is Mine” duet in 1998, will be facing off in the next Verzuz battle on Monday, August 31. Monica revealed in a new interview that she and Brandy might discuss their former feud during their reunion. “When [...] 👓 View full article