Courteney Cox's 'Scream' reboot to release on January 14, 2022

Selena Gomez rumoured to appear in 'Scream 5'
Courteney Cox has sparked speculation that Selena Gomez could be appearing in the upcoming Scream 5.
Courteney Cox And David Arquette Are Returning For A Fifth 'Scream' Movie
Courteney Cox is returning for a fifth installment of "Scream."
The 56-year-old confirmed she is resurrecting her role in the horror franchise on Instagram.
In the announcement, Cox posted a video of..
Trending: Sean Penn marries, Courteney Cox returns to Scream franchise and Adele shows support for Beyonce's Black is King
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...