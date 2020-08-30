Global  
 

Courteney Cox's 'Scream' reboot to release on January 14, 2022

Mid-Day Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
The reboot of Courteney Cox's 'Scream' will be hitting the theatres on January 14, 2022, the Paramount Pictures announced.

With the announcement of 'Scream' reboot's release, Paramount has also pushed back the release of the other three of its titles, reported Variety.

The 'Friends' actor will be reprising her role of the...
