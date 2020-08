Kalki wishes beau Guy Hersberg on his B'day Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Kalki Koechlin and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. He is a pianist from Jerusalem, Israel. The actress often shares pictures of him and their daughter Sappho. Recently, on her beau's birthday, she shared a special post for him and we can't get enough of them. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this