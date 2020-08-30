Terminator actress Linda Hamilton's twin sister Leslie passes away
Sunday, 30 August 2020 (
40 minutes ago) Leslie Hamilton Freas, twin sister of actress Linda Hamilton, is no more. She unexpectedly passed away at the age of 63.
Her only film credit is for 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" where she appeared alongside Linda serving as her stunt double.
Leslie "unexpectedly" passed away on August 22 in New Jersey, according to ...
