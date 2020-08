Miley Cyrus looks so chic while hitting the red carpet at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which aired on Sunday (August 30). The 27-year-old singer showed off...

See Lady Gaga's Out-Of-This-World Look for VMAs 2020 Red Carpet! Lady Gaga traveled from the world of Chromatica to New York City for her appearance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards! The 34-year-old singer’s red carpet...

Just Jared 2 hours ago