The Weeknd Opens MTV VMAs 2020 with 'Blinding Lights' Performance & Massive Fireworks Display! (Video)
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The Weeknd performs from a thousand feet in the air while opening the show at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which aired on Sunday (August 30). The 30-year-old singer wore prosthetic bloody makeup and bruises while singing his song “Blinding Lights” from Edge at Hudson Yards in downtown New York City. A helicopter flew [...]
