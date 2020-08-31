MAADI HOTTI ... RT @people: The Weeknd Opens MTV VMAs 2020 with Electrifying Rooftop Performance of Hit 'Blinding Lights'​ https://t.co/Bry038S7wm 36 minutes ago

Daya 💫 Princess Consuela Bananahammock RT @JustJared: The Weeknd opened the #VMAs with a "Blinding Lights" performance from 1,000 feet in the air and it ended with a massive fire… 50 minutes ago

Marco Antonio The Weeknd Opens MTV VMAs 2020 with ‘Blinding Lights’ Performance & Massive Fireworks Display! (Video) | 2020 MTV V… https://t.co/6nu2k00B5m 54 minutes ago

JustJared.com The Weeknd opened the #VMAs with a "Blinding Lights" performance from 1,000 feet in the air and it ended with a mas… https://t.co/hrzJhuj6Rh 57 minutes ago

People The Weeknd Opens MTV VMAs 2020 with Electrifying Rooftop Performance of Hit 'Blinding Lights'​ https://t.co/Bry038S7wm 1 hour ago

Goss.ie WATCH: The Weeknd opens up the MTV VMAs with roof top performance https://t.co/QJ8vN6JRmb https://t.co/FdnNL6C65x 1 hour ago

Bops And Bangers 🎇 @theweeknd kicked off the #VMAs with an explosive performance https://t.co/KtEczQ1RRm 1 hour ago