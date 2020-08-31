Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Weeknd Opens MTV VMAs 2020 with 'Blinding Lights' Performance & Massive Fireworks Display! (Video)

Just Jared Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The Weeknd performs from a thousand feet in the air while opening the show at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which aired on Sunday (August 30). The 30-year-old singer wore prosthetic bloody makeup and bruises while singing his song “Blinding Lights” from Edge at Hudson Yards in downtown New York City. A helicopter flew [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch & More Set to Perform at 2020 MTV VMAs | Billboard News [Video]

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch & More Set to Perform at 2020 MTV VMAs | Billboard News

MTV announced four additions to its Video Music Awards lineup on Tuesday (Aug. 11).

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:08Published
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga Lead Nominations for 2020 Video Music Awards [Video]

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga Lead Nominations for 2020 Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga Lead Nominations for 2020 Video Music Awards The nominations for MTV’s 2020 Video Music Awards are in. The two artists received the most VMA nominations with nine each...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

Tweets about this

MaadiHotti

MAADI HOTTI ... RT @people: The Weeknd Opens MTV VMAs 2020 with Electrifying Rooftop Performance of Hit 'Blinding Lights'​ https://t.co/Bry038S7wm 36 minutes ago

daya2812

Daya 💫 Princess Consuela Bananahammock RT @JustJared: The Weeknd opened the #VMAs with a "Blinding Lights" performance from 1,000 feet in the air and it ended with a massive fire… 50 minutes ago

DesperateGossip

Marco Antonio The Weeknd Opens MTV VMAs 2020 with ‘Blinding Lights’ Performance & Massive Fireworks Display! (Video) | 2020 MTV V… https://t.co/6nu2k00B5m 54 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com The Weeknd opened the #VMAs with a "Blinding Lights" performance from 1,000 feet in the air and it ended with a mas… https://t.co/hrzJhuj6Rh 57 minutes ago

people

People The Weeknd Opens MTV VMAs 2020 with Electrifying Rooftop Performance of Hit 'Blinding Lights'​ https://t.co/Bry038S7wm 1 hour ago

goss_ie

Goss.ie WATCH: The Weeknd opens up the MTV VMAs with roof top performance https://t.co/QJ8vN6JRmb https://t.co/FdnNL6C65x 1 hour ago

bopsandbangers

Bops And Bangers 🎇 @theweeknd kicked off the #VMAs with an explosive performance https://t.co/KtEczQ1RRm 1 hour ago

theblackboyblog

black boy bulletin The Weeknd opens the #VMAs with Blinding Lights which is up for Video of the Year tonight! #VMA #VMAStanCam… https://t.co/bZKbEgwKCF 1 hour ago