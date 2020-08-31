Global  
 

Lady Gaga Makes MTV VMA History With First-Ever Tricon Award

E! Online Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Paws up, little Monsters, because Lady Gaga has made history as the honoree of a first-ever award. On Sunday, Aug. 30, Mother Monster was the name on everyone's lips at the 2020 MTV...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lady Gaga dominates MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga dominates MTV VMAs 01:13

 Lady Gaga dominated the MTV Video Music Awards during a ceremony that focusedheavily on the deadly impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the social unreststill erupting across the US. Sunday's show bore little resemblance to thosein previous years, with performances taking place outside and in front...

