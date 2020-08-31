Global  
 

Aamir Ali shares first glimpse of his daughter as she turns one

Mid-Day Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Actor Aamir Ali introduced his daughter to the world on her first birthday on August 30. In two photos, holding her with affection, Aamir looks happy with his little angel who is seen facing her back at the camera. He captioned the images: "Didn't know how angels look like, until I saw her exactly a year back.. My Lil girl from...
