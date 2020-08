Will Smith pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman: You made us proud to be us Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

With tributes and condolence messages constantly pouring in following the demise of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Hollywood actor Will Smith on Sunday thanked the late actor, stating that "seeds of your magnificent contributions will be blossoming in our hearts forever". The 'Men in Black' star, Smith thanked the Marvel's... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 🍀🍀🍀 RT @WIONews: In a video tribute, Will Smith said that "seeds of your magnificent contributions will be blossoming in our hearts forever" #… 25 minutes ago WION In a video tribute, Will Smith said that "seeds of your magnificent contributions will be blossoming in our hearts… https://t.co/k1bLAUAyVr 26 minutes ago LatestLY #RIPChadwickBoseman: #WillSmith's Loving Tribute to #BlackPanther Star Will Make You Emotional (Watch Video… https://t.co/v8NtDWXwyd 17 hours ago Devdiscourse You made us proud to be us: Will Smith pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman https://t.co/mwcGtGWnJD 23 hours ago Jenkers News (ENG) You made us proud to be us: Will Smith pays tribute to #Chadwick #Boseman https://t.co/bfDcuXjzoP https://t.co/td3TAVy4xG 23 hours ago Sharon Williams RT @THR: Denzel Washington said in a statement to THR, "He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity thr… 2 days ago