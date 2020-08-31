Ariana Grande Performs 'Rain On Me' With Lady Gaga at MTV VMAs 2020
Monday, 31 August 2020 () Ariana Grande recreates her “Rain On Me” music video look for a performance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which aired on Sunday evening (August 30). The 27-year-old entertainer joined Lady Gaga during her five song medley at the show. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande Ariana and Gaga‘s collab was [...]
Lady Gaga dominated the MTV Video Music Awards during a ceremony that focusedheavily on the deadly impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the social unreststill erupting across the US. Sunday's show bore little resemblance to thosein previous years, with performances taking place outside and in front...
ET Canada has all the highlights from the socially distanced 2020 MTV VMAs hosted by Keke Palmer, from Lady Gaga's impressive costume changes and her "Rain On Me" performance with Ariana Grande, plus..
NEW YORK — Lady Gaga cleaned house at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, while The Weeknd took home the top prize — and both pop stars sent important messages... WorldNews Also reported by •VOA News •Belfast Telegraph •Just Jared