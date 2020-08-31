Global  
 

Ariana Grande Performs 'Rain On Me' With Lady Gaga at MTV VMAs 2020

Just Jared Jr Monday, 31 August 2020
Ariana Grande recreates her “Rain On Me” music video look for a performance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which aired on Sunday evening (August 30). The 27-year-old entertainer joined Lady Gaga during her five song medley at the show. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande Ariana and Gaga‘s collab was [...]
 Lady Gaga dominated the MTV Video Music Awards during a ceremony that focusedheavily on the deadly impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the social unreststill erupting across the US. Sunday's show bore little resemblance to thosein previous years, with performances taking place outside and in front...

