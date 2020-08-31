Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Share a Kiss Before Jetting Out of New York

Just Jared Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are on the move again! The 51-year-old entertainer and the 45-year-old former Yankees player shared a kissing before boarding a private jet on Sunday afternoon (August 30) in The Hamptons, New York. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez Jennifer and Alex both stayed comfy in sweats as [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: NYC artist sketches stranger on subway and gifts drawing to generate smiles amid pandemic

NYC artist sketches stranger on subway and gifts drawing to generate smiles amid pandemic 00:32

 As Devon Rodriguez and others in New York City suffer the human cost of the coronavirus pandemic, the local artist thought of a brilliant way to brighten the days of total strangers: drawing them on th

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez's daughter surprised mum by crying over Billie Eilish meeting [Video]

Jennifer Lopez's daughter surprised mum by crying over Billie Eilish meeting

Jennifer Lopez has discovered a new level of appreciation for her fans after watching her daughter cry over meeting her pop idol, Billie Eilish.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Meeting Billie Eilish With Her Daughter | Billboard News [Video]

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Meeting Billie Eilish With Her Daughter | Billboard News

Jennifer Lopez was asked which young talents she finds inspiring, and she didn't hesitate to gush about an encounter with one of her favorites that she said was "mind-blowing."

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:18Published
Health Experts Worry Isolation, Stress And Social Distancing During Coronavirus Pandemic Leading To Spike In Drug Abuse [Video]

Health Experts Worry Isolation, Stress And Social Distancing During Coronavirus Pandemic Leading To Spike In Drug Abuse

New studies show sheltering in place has pushed many people struggling with anxiety, loneliness and grief to self-medicate with drugs. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Steve Cohen enters talks to buy New York Mets: CNBC

Steve Cohen enters talks to buy New York Mets: CNBC Cohen fended off a bid from a consortium led by Alex Rodriguez and singer-producer Jennifer Lopez.
Jerusalem Post


Tweets about this