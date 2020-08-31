Global  
 

Adele Faces Backlash Over Notting Hill Carnival Photo - Find Out Why

Just Jared Monday, 31 August 2020
Adele is facing backlash for the photo she posted over the weekend. The 32-year-old superstar singer shared a photo of herself in her outfit for the Notting Hill Carnival, which went virtual this year. The annual event is “led by members of the British West Indian community, and attracts around two and a half million [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Adele flaunts figure in bikini to celebrate Notting Hill Carnival

Adele flaunts figure in bikini to celebrate Notting Hill Carnival 00:30

 Adele flaunted figure in a Jamaican bikini to celebrate Notting Hill Carnival.

Adele Rocks Bikini Top in Shout-Out to Canceled Notting Hill Carnival

 Now here's a side of Adele we don't get to see that often ... and boy, it's awesome! The singer just posted a photo of herself in a Jamaican flag-themed bikini...
TMZ.com


