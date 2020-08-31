Bollywood mourns death of former President Pranab Mukherjee
Monday, 31 August 2020 () In a very sad and unfortunate piece of news, the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away today on August 31 at the age of 84. He tested positive for coronavirus, passed away on Monday. He was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi in a critical condition and was on ventilator support. Earlier...
Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, his son Abhijit Mukherjee announced on Twitter. He was 84 and had contracted COVID-19. He was hospitalised for lung infection and was on ventilator support. His health had further deteriorated in the recent days. He served as President of...
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee saying 'he left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of... Zee News Also reported by •DNA •IndiaTimes