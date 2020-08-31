Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bollywood mourns death of former President Pranab Mukherjee

Mid-Day Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Bollywood mourns death of former President Pranab MukherjeeIn a very sad and unfortunate piece of news, the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away today on August 31 at the age of 84. He tested positive for coronavirus, passed away on Monday. He was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi in a critical condition and was on ventilator support. Earlier...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84

Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84 01:31

 Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, his son Abhijit Mukherjee announced on Twitter. He was 84 and had contracted COVID-19. He was hospitalised for lung infection and was on ventilator support. His health had further deteriorated in the recent days. He served as President of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published
Pranab Mukherjee has signs of lung infection | Former president has Covid | Oneindia News [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee has signs of lung infection | Former president has Covid | Oneindia News

There has been a decline in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who has been admitted to hospital since August 10th after he underwent a life-saving brain surgery to remove a clot and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary [Video]

PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 2nd death anniversary

Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to Vajpayee and remembered his 'outstanding service' to the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published

Related news from verified sources

India grieves passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee: PM Narendra Modi condoles death of former President

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee saying 'he left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of...
Zee News Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes

Celebs mourn the loss of Pranab Mukherjee

 Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee who was grappling with death after hospitalization due for brain clot surgery and COVID-19, passed away today at the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

DelhiTimesTweet

Delhi Times #ripPranabMukherjee: Celebs, including @Varun_dvn, @ShraddhaKapoor, @taapsee, @mangeshkarlata, mourn the death of f… https://t.co/eEAoqJVaTl 27 minutes ago