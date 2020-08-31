Bollywood mourns death of former President Pranab Mukherjee Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

In a very sad and unfortunate piece of news, the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away today on August 31 at the age of 84. He tested positive for ... In a very sad and unfortunate piece of news, the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away today on August 31 at the age of 84. He tested positive for coronavirus , passed away on Monday. He was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi in a critical condition and was on ventilator support. Earlier 👓 View full article

