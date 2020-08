LeBron James Pours His Heart To Carmelo Anthony In Open Message Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Los Angeles superstar LeBron James has nothing but love for his close friend Carmelo Anthony. King James went online this past weekend to speak on just how much of a close-knit bond they have in 2020. LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony’s Friendship Heading into Monday, James went to Instagram to pour his heart out to […] Los Angeles superstar LeBron James has nothing but love for his close friend Carmelo Anthony. King James went online this past weekend to speak on just how much of a close-knit bond they have in 2020. LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony’s Friendship Heading into Monday, James went to Instagram to pour his heart out to […] 👓 View full article