|
Blake Shelton Sparks Controversy for His Coronavirus Comment
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The Voice mentor Blake Shelton posted a tweet with false information about the COVID-19 pandemic and fans were quick to respond. It started when President Donald Trump retweeted a tweet that had false information. The tweet contained a “baseless QAnon conspiracy theory” spewing false stats about Coronavirus, CNN reports. Twitter eventually deleted the tweet. The [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this