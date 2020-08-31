Liam Gallagher to headline Reading and Leeds 2021 Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ben Rowe RT @mainlyoasis: Liam Gallagher will headline Reading & Leeds Festival 2021 https://t.co/tC0BsAJGMy 12 seconds ago dom 🦦 @joshminterr catfish have played every arena in the country it makes sense for them to@headline reading&leeds, post… https://t.co/uI9atkLmrw 2 minutes ago able2uk.com Stormzy, Catfish & the Bottlemen, Post Malone, Disclosure, Liam Gallagher and Queens of the Stone Age headline Read… https://t.co/NXrPsqejGD 9 minutes ago katie🧃 @eggmandinho @shc_mcr @OfficialRandL you’re happy for liam gallagher to HEADLINE READING 😂 13 minutes ago Cyril Who the***is going to watch Disclosure and Queens Of The Stone Age headline Reading Leeds in 2021? Catfish’s alb… https://t.co/3JigmL0iX3 19 minutes ago

