Shailene Woodley Will Reunite With Former Co-Star Megan Park For 'The Fallout' Movie Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Shailene Woodley is set to star in upcoming high school drama film called The Fallout. The 28-year-old actress will join Julie Bowen, John Ortiz and the previously announced Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler in the flick, Deadline reports. The movie will center on high schooler Vada (Ortega), who navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in [...] 👓 View full article

