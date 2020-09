Logan Lerman Has Salt & Pepper Hair Now & Twitter Is Obsessed Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Logan Lerman‘s girlfriend posted a recent photo taken of him on her social media and his fans are going wild. Why, you may ask? Well, it appears as if the 28-year-old Percy Jackson star has a salt and pepper look to his dark hair now and his fans are absolutely loving it. After Logan‘s girlfriend [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this