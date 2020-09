Retired cop recalls horrifying encounter with 'deadliest' serial killer Samuel Little in doc: 'He's a monster' Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Wayne Spees was a rookie in the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) when he and his partner came face-to-face with the man the FBI calls “the deadliest serial killer in U.S. history.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jaime Hellman Retired cop recalls horrifying encounter with 'deadliest' serial killer Samuel Little in doc: 'He's a monster' https://t.co/Ck5oQ4KvWO 17 hours ago Peg RT @PresshubU: US History [ foxnews] Retired cop recalls horrifying encounter with 'deadliest' serial killer Samuel Little in doc: 'He's a… 18 hours ago presshub_us US History [ foxnews] Retired cop recalls horrifying encounter with 'deadliest' serial killer Samuel Little in doc… https://t.co/c6J2HhsoII 18 hours ago Suze Michelini Very scary individual! Retired cop recalls horrifying encounter with 'deadliest' serial killer Samuel Little in… https://t.co/Ex4KU9QBfs 1 day ago Mark Horns ☟ Retired cop recalls horrifying encounter with 'deadliest' serial killer Samuel Little in d #BreakingNews #foxnews… https://t.co/RkWUTfRD3h 1 day ago Love AMERICA Retired cop recalls horrifying encounter with 'deadliest' serial killer Samuel Little in doc: 'He's a monster'… https://t.co/73u6ZpIoyN 1 day ago Jimmy Hegemur Retired cop recalls horrifying encounter with deadliest serial killer Sa... https://t.co/o3XBRh8grW lewat @YouTube 1 day ago Andy Vermaut Retired cop recalls horrifying encounter with 'deadliest' serial killer Samuel Little in doc: 'He's a monster'… https://t.co/dtoHvSSwmj 2 days ago