Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant with Their First Child Together!

Just Jared Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are expecting a baby! Us Weekly reports that Jenn is pregnant with the couple’s first child together. This will be the third child for Usher, who has two sons with ex-wife Tameka Foster. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Usher “They are thrilled and very excited,” a source [...]
News video: Usher reportedly expecting first child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Usher reportedly expecting first child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea 00:40

 Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are reportedly expecting their first child together after a whirlwind romance.

