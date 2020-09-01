Trump: ‘Weak’ Biden Won’t Calm Things Down, ‘People That Are in the Dark Shadows’ Are Pulling His Strings

In an unusually muted speech at the RNC on Thursday, President Donald Trump accepted his renomination for president by the Republican party.
CNN reports Trump generally remained disciplined throughout the GOP convention and managed to stay on message.
However, that restraint seemed to evaporate b...
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says Trump and his allies are "rooting for violence". He says this is because it allows them to drive fear for political gain. Biden's comments come as Trump..