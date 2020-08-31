there it is, pedrð RT @AppleTV: Christmas can’t come soon enough. We’re honored to partner with @MariahCarey and team to create “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christ… 56 seconds ago
Andy Vermaut Mariah Carey sets 'Magical Christmas Special' at Apple TV+ https://t.co/mzpt1O9yqD https://t.co/kloZdyngEm 9 minutes ago
Chris 🇺🇸 Mariah Carey sets 'Magical Christmas Special' at Apple TV+ https://t.co/SaWE9KEMbY via @foxnews 18 minutes ago
Shaka RT @MariahTrends: NEWS: @MariahCarey and @AppleTVPlus will air “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” this winter, combining music, dan… 31 minutes ago
. RT @PopCrave: ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ is coming to @AppleTV, @THR reports.🎄
The program is described as an “innovative… 42 minutes ago