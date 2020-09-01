Film, TV celebs mourn the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee

HT Digital Content - Published 12 hours ago Video Credit:- Published 'A true statesman': Bollywood condoles former president Pranab Mukherjee's demise 02:22 Bolloywood mourned the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. Pranab Mukherjee died at 84 in an army hospital in New Delhi. The news was announced by Mukherjee's son Abhijit on Twitter. Soon after Mukherjee's demise condolences started pouring in from Bollywood. Many of the celebrities recalled...