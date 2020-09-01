Global  
 

Sienna Miller & Lucas Zwirner Split After One Year of Dating

Just Jared Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Sienna Miller and her boyfriend Lucas Zwirner have reportedly called it quits after one year of dating. The 38-year-old actress and the 29-year-old art gallery exec were rumored to be engaged, though nothing was ever confirmed. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sienna Miller Page Six reports that Sienna was the one to break [...]
News video: Sienna Miller reportedly splits from 'fiance' Lucas Zwirner

 Sienna Miller has reportedly split from her fiance Lucas Zwirner after a year-long relationship.

