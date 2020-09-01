HBD Izabelle Leite: Beach looks of the beauty Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

In 2012, Izabelle Leite made her Bollywood debut by essaying the supporting role of a prostitute in Aamir Khan’s Talaash and followed it up with the leading lady role of Anu in the erotic thriller Sixteen. She is celebrating her 30th birthday on Tuesday (September 1st) and on the special occasion, scroll down for some of her hot-as-hell pics in beach outfits like bikini, monokini and lingerie. 👓 View full article

