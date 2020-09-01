Onam 2020: Pics of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan from the celebrations are viral Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently in Kochi to celebrate Onam with family. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

