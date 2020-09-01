Global  
 

Black Panther Star Michael B Jordan Pens Must-Read To Chadwick Boseman

SOHH Tuesday, 1 September 2020
Black Panther Star Michael B Jordan Pens Must-Read To Chadwick BosemanBlack Panther star Michael B. Jordan is paying homage to a true Hollywood legend. The popular actor has come forward to dish out heartfelt words after the world lost an iconic figure and cinematic game-changer in the late Chadwick Boseman. Michael B Jordan Remembers Chadwick On Monday, Jordan went to his Instagram page to reflect […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies after four-year battle with cancer

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies after four-year battle with cancer 00:31

 Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43 following afour-year battle with colon cancer, his family said in a statement. TheHollywood star died at home with his wife and family by his side, thestatement said. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, andbrought you...

