Milind Soman makes wife Ankita Konwar's 29th birthday a special one with friends and family
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Ankita Konwar, who turned 29th on August 30, 2020, shared an emotional post on Instagram, thanking the 'sunshine' of her life, her husband, Milind Soman. The fitness enthusiast was extremely elated on meeting and celebrating her birthday with friends and family. It seems like Ankita couldn't stop but share her excitement with her...
This family traveled from different parts of Europe to give the grandpa a surprise on his 80th birthday. It was a special occasion as it was also his 60th wedding anniversary and his grandchild's 21st birthday. They called him over to a local restaurant where the family members had already gathered...
This grandad's family got on a ferry from England and sailed over to Ireland overnight to surprise him for his 80th birthday. They gathered in the kitchen, waiting for him to wake up in the morning. He..