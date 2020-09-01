Global  
 

Milind Soman makes wife Ankita Konwar's 29th birthday a special one with friends and family

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 September 2020
Ankita Konwar, who turned 29th on August 30, 2020, shared an emotional post on Instagram, thanking the 'sunshine' of her life, her husband, Milind Soman. The fitness enthusiast was extremely elated on meeting and celebrating her birthday with friends and family. It seems like Ankita couldn't stop but share her excitement with her...
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Family Gathers to Celebrate Grandpa's Birthday Leaving Him Pleasantly Surprised

Family Gathers to Celebrate Grandpa's Birthday Leaving Him Pleasantly Surprised 00:34

 This family traveled from different parts of Europe to give the grandpa a surprise on his 80th birthday. It was a special occasion as it was also his 60th wedding anniversary and his grandchild's 21st birthday. They called him over to a local restaurant where the family members had already gathered...

