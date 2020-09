You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ozzy Osbourne was 'blown away' by White House invitation



Ozzy Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne, has shared that the rocker was "blown away" by an invite from then-President George W. Bush to the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 1 day ago Kelly Osbourne 'never thought she'd be alive at 35'



Kelly Osbourne used to take so many dr*gs she 'embalmed' her body every night. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published on July 13, 2020

Tweets about this