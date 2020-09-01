Maniesh Paul shares his short film Hichki with fans, and the film seems to be refreshing
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Hiccups till date are strongly associated with someone missing you and even though there are n number of suggestive remedies the most popular one is to guess the name of that someone who is missing you. Taking this theme, Maniesh Paul has taken to his Instagram account and shared with his fans the link of his short film,...
For over two decades, the Milwaukee Independent Film Society has been celebrating local, national, and global filmmakers at the Milwaukee Short Film Festival. Unsurprisingly, COVID-19 has had an impact on this year's festival, but it is not stopping them from sharing great works of art! Joining us to...
Vanity Fair takes you through an oral and visual recount of the first 14 days after the murder of George Floyd. From Minnesota politicians and friends of the victims to activists at the frontlines of..