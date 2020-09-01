Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maniesh Paul shares his short film Hichki with fans, and the film seems to be refreshing

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Hiccups till date are strongly associated with someone missing you and even though there are n number of suggestive remedies the most popular one is to guess the name of that someone who is missing you. Taking this theme, Maniesh Paul has taken to his Instagram account and shared with his fans the link of his short film,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: The 22nd Annual MKE Short Film Festival

The 22nd Annual MKE Short Film Festival 06:13

 For over two decades, the Milwaukee Independent Film Society has been celebrating local, national, and global filmmakers at the Milwaukee Short Film Festival. Unsurprisingly, COVID-19 has had an impact on this year's festival, but it is not stopping them from sharing great works of art! Joining us to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Voices from the Black Lives Matter Protests (A Short Film) [Video]

Voices from the Black Lives Matter Protests (A Short Film)

Vanity Fair takes you through an oral and visual recount of the first 14 days after the murder of George Floyd. From Minnesota politicians and friends of the victims to activists at the frontlines of..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 08:46Published
Filmmaker finishes short film during pandemic [Video]

Filmmaker finishes short film during pandemic

Filmmaker finishes short film during pandemic. It will premiere at the 'I Dream In Widescreen' Film Festival

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:59Published
New film Plastic Song highlights plastic global environmental crisis [Video]

New film Plastic Song highlights plastic global environmental crisis

Film maker Julian Hanford makes his first foray into the documentary genre with this new film highlighting how wasteful and negligent he sees civilisation becoming. The short, non-verbal short film..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

Tweets about this

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #AmitabhBachchan shares #ManieshPaul's short film #Hichki, sends good wishes to the team @SrBachchan @ManishPaul03… https://t.co/stfUtGrWAk 2 hours ago