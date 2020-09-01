Afro Nation Portugal Confirms 2021 Details Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Rick Ross, Popcaan, Koffee confirmed...



*Afro Nation Portugal* will return in 2021, it has been confirmed.



The event returns to the Algarve next summer, running across July 1st - 3rd.



Organisers had endured a troubled summer - the event was pulled in line with official COVID recommendations, while *fans clamoured for a refund.*



Afro Nation Portugal returns next summer, with big-hitters such as Rick Ross, dancehall legend Popcaan, and Koffee confirming their involvement.



Ms Banks will appear, alongside Hardy Dicaprio, and Small Doctor.



The new additions join Skepta, Burna Boy, WizKid, Davido, Wande Coal, and Tion Wayne, amongst others.



Tickets go on general sale this Friday (September 4th) at 9am.



Afro Nation Portugal runs between July 1st - 3rd.



