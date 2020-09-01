Trump’s Conspiracy That Biden Is ‘Controlled by Men in Dark Shadows’ Brutally Mocked on Twitter: ‘Is This Dude OK?’
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () President Donald Trump appeared on Fox News Monday in an interview with Laura Ingraham and, provided a conspiracy theory that the former Vice President was being controlled by "men in dark shadows," that got Twitter going.
President Donald Trump has signalled the theme of his 2020 bid for reelection: racism. CNN reports Trump this week raised a false and racist conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's running mate, California..
Asked if he agrees with Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's support of the unfounded Qanon conspiracy theory, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said "I did congratulate her" following her..