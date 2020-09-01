Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump’s Conspiracy That Biden Is ‘Controlled by Men in Dark Shadows’ Brutally Mocked on Twitter: ‘Is This Dude OK?’

Mediaite Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump appeared on Fox News Monday in an interview with Laura Ingraham and, provided a conspiracy theory that the former Vice President was being controlled by "men in dark shadows," that got Twitter going.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kamala Harris Hits Back At Trump’s Birther Smear [Video]

Kamala Harris Hits Back At Trump’s Birther Smear

“I expect they will engage in dirty tactics and this is going to be a knockdown drag-out, and we’re ready.” Sen. Kamala Harris responded to the racist birther conspiracy theory that she is..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:24Published
Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris [Video]

Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris

President Donald Trump has signalled the theme of his 2020 bid for reelection: racism. CNN reports Trump this week raised a false and racist conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's running mate, California..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:40Published
Trump declines to reject Qanon theory [Video]

Trump declines to reject Qanon theory

Asked if he agrees with Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's support of the unfounded Qanon conspiracy theory, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said "I did congratulate her" following her..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this