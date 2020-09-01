DJ Erick Morillo Dies, Aged 49 Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

House guru passes away...



DJ *Erick Morillo* has died.



The Colombian-American star helped turn house into a truly international art form, finding success along the way.



Known for his lengthy association with Strictly Rhythm, Morillo had a chart smash in 1993 with his single 'I Like To Move It', produced under the name Reel 2 Real.



Sustaining his success, Erick Morillo's label Subliminal Records notched up a number of club smashes and crossover hits.



Three-time winner of Best House DJ at the DJ Awards, his 2019 itinerary included a raft of colossal festivals.



This summer, however, brought serious abuse allegations, with Erick Morillo being arrested for sexual battery after an incident in Miami.



News of Erick Morillo's passing was confirmed by his team; cause of death has not been announced.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

House guru passes away...DJ *Erick Morillo* has died.The Colombian-American star helped turn house into a truly international art form, finding success along the way.Known for his lengthy association with Strictly Rhythm, Morillo had a chart smash in 1993 with his single 'I Like To Move It', produced under the name Reel 2 Real.Sustaining his success, Erick Morillo's label Subliminal Records notched up a number of club smashes and crossover hits.Three-time winner of Best House DJ at the DJ Awards, his 2019 itinerary included a raft of colossal festivals.This summer, however, brought serious abuse allegations, with Erick Morillo being arrested for sexual battery after an incident in Miami.News of Erick Morillo's passing was confirmed by his team; cause of death has not been announced.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources House music legend Erick Morillo has died aged 49 New York-born Morillo was best known for his 90s house anthem I Like To Move It, released under the name Reel 2 Real

Tamworth Herald 34 minutes ago





Tweets about this

