Miley Cyrus Stunningly Covers Billie Eilish's 'my future' For BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus is showing off her vocals in a cover video! The 27-year-old singer covered Billie Eilish‘s latest single “my future” as part of BBC Radio 1′s live lounge. “Honored to be the 1st performing for @bbcradio1 Live Lounge Month 2020! Link in stories to see more…. @billieeilish ‘my future’…..” Miley wrote on Instagram with [...]
